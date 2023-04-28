Residents report growing cat colony south of Walbridge along Hanley Rd.

WALBRIDGE, Ohio (WTVG) - Every morning, some residents along Hanley Rd. south of Walbridge say they’re waking up to find more cats in their yards. One way to control the cat population is to trap, neuter, release.

“So we offer a program where people can rent live traps from us and then bring those cats in to be neutered or spayed here at the clinic, and then we also give them a rabies vaccine and then an ear tip, which is a visual indicator that they have been spayed or neutered,” said Laura Simmons-Wark, Executive Director of Humane Ohio. She says the TNR program is an easy fix.

First, you rent a trap from Humane Ohio for a refundable deposit. Then, you trap a feral cat. After that, you can schedule an appointment the have the cat spayed or neutered.

“If you get them fixed and take them back to that area, they’re going to help keep that territory from other cats, but they’re going to be spayed or neutered so they’re not going to be adding to the already, you know, overburdened homeless cat population in our area,” added Simmons-Wark.

Humane Ohio has fixed more than 1,300 cats since the beginning of last month. The non-profit asks for a donation of $30 per cat.

“And if somebody’s thinking, like, ‘Oh, I really don’t have that to spend on those stray cats in the neighborhood, people can donate towards your cause, or even, you know, there’s gift certificates at Humane Ohio to help get them fixed,” explained Simmons-Wark.

For more information, click here to visit Humane Ohio’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

