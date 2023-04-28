Toledo Police investigating officer’s conduct during arrest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police officer accused of punching Olympic boxer Oshae Jones is under internal investigation again along with another officer.

In January, the officers pulled over two women after police say the women drove through an accident scene and almost hit a tow truck. It appears the dash camera and body camera footage was concerning to TPD, so the department is investigating whether any policies were violated.

The dash camera video shows the red car driving past the flashing police lights and tow truck. Officers Ashley Pluff and Adam Hobbs pull the vehicle over.

Pluff is heard saying, “I’m getting them out of the car.”

The officers approach the car and Hobbs opens the passenger car door.

Passenger: Why are you open the door like that?

Hobbs: You went through an accident scene and you just ******* struck another car.

I didn’t drive though.

Shut your mouth.

No you shut your mouth.

Shout your mouth.

No you shut your mouth.

Pluff also reaches for the driver’s door and tells the driver to turn off the car.

The passenger is told to get out of the car three times but appears to be on her cell phone. Hobbs pulls her out of the car.

He wrestles with 24-year-old Kaylynn Smart. His partner runs over to help him handcuff the passenger.

According to a police report, Hobbs used joint manipulation and strikes to try to get Smart under control. They eventually get her handcuffed and then you see the driver get out of the car. It appears she has her cell phone in her hand.

Pluff goes to put the driver Melvena Keith under arrest. She gets her handcuffed.

Pluff claims the 26-year-old woman was pulling away, pushing her, kicking the officer and attempting to throw her head back to strike the her.

While Keith is handcuffed, the officer uses what TPD calls hair head control techniques.

Then it appears the officer pulls the woman to the ground and punches her fives while Keith is handcuffed.

Officers found a bottle of liquor in the car on the drivers side.

There was also a man at the scene who asked if there was damage to the car after police accused the women of hitting the tow truck.

Hobbs looks and the vehicle and says, “she nicked that tow truck, it looked like it, I mean there’s a scrape on the side, there’s scrapes on both sides though so I don’t know.”

The women were indicted on multiple misdemeanor charges but not for assault on an officer. As for the officers under investigation, TPD has 100 days to complete the investigation.

WARNING: THE FOOTAGE IN THE FOLLOWING VIDEOS FROM THE INCIDENT CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

