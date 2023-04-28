Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo Police investigating officer’s conduct during arrest

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING: You can watch the full body camera and dash camera footage of the incident in the videos at the end of this story.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police officer accused of punching Olympic boxer Oshae Jones is under internal investigation again along with another officer.

In January, the officers pulled over two women after police say the women drove through an accident scene and almost hit a tow truck. It appears the dash camera and body camera footage was concerning to TPD, so the department is investigating whether any policies were violated.

The dash camera video shows the red car driving past the flashing police lights and tow truck. Officers Ashley Pluff and Adam Hobbs pull the vehicle over.

Pluff is heard saying, “I’m getting them out of the car.”

The officers approach the car and Hobbs opens the passenger car door.

Passenger: Why are you open the door like that?

Hobbs: You went through an accident scene and you just ******* struck another car.

I didn’t drive though.

Shut your mouth.

No you shut your mouth.

Shout your mouth.

No you shut your mouth.

Pluff also reaches for the driver’s door and tells the driver to turn off the car.

The passenger is told to get out of the car three times but appears to be on her cell phone. Hobbs pulls her out of the car.

He wrestles with 24-year-old Kaylynn Smart. His partner runs over to help him handcuff the passenger.

According to a police report, Hobbs used joint manipulation and strikes to try to get Smart under control. They eventually get her handcuffed and then you see the driver get out of the car. It appears she has her cell phone in her hand.

Pluff goes to put the driver Melvena Keith under arrest. She gets her handcuffed.

Pluff claims the 26-year-old woman was pulling away, pushing her, kicking the officer and attempting to throw her head back to strike the her.

While Keith is handcuffed, the officer uses what TPD calls hair head control techniques.

Then it appears the officer pulls the woman to the ground and punches her fives while Keith is handcuffed.

Officers found a bottle of liquor in the car on the drivers side.

There was also a man at the scene who asked if there was damage to the car after police accused the women of hitting the tow truck.

Hobbs looks and the vehicle and says, “she nicked that tow truck, it looked like it, I mean there’s a scrape on the side, there’s scrapes on both sides though so I don’t know.”

The women were indicted on multiple misdemeanor charges but not for assault on an officer. As for the officers under investigation, TPD has 100 days to complete the investigation.

WARNING: THE FOOTAGE IN THE FOLLOWING VIDEOS FROM THE INCIDENT CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

Two Toledo Police officers are under investigation after they pulled over two women they said drove through a crash scene and almost hit a tow truck.
Two Toledo Police officers are under investigation after they pulled over two women they said drove through a crash scene and almost hit a tow truck.
Two Toledo Police officers are under investigation after they pulled over two women they said drove through a crash scene and almost hit a tow truck.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Officers arrested Deontae Harris, 20, after police say he he threatened to shoot and kill his...
Toledo Man arrested for threatening to kill friend after learning they are trans, police say
Local newscasts ending at NBC 24 in Toledo
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Toledo Police think four Aggravated Robberies over the course of two nights in the same...
Four aggravated robberies in two nights may be connected, according to Toledo Police

Latest News

TPD officers under investigation
TPD officers under investigation
East Toledo park is in the dark
Why is an East Toledo park in the dark?
East Toledo park is in the dark
East Toledo park is in the dark
Local Bowling Green residents want to see new high school levy on the November ballot.
Group of BG residents campaign for new high school levy on November ballot