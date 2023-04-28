Birthday Club
Two hurt in crash during Toledo police chase

By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were hurt in a crash during a police chase in Toledo late Thursday night, according to police records.

A 19-year-old suffered what police described as life-threatening injuries and a 32-year old was treated on the scene but later followed up on his own at an area hospital.

According to TPD, the 19-year-old driver of a black Ford Fusion lost control trying to negotiate a curve on Detroit Ave. at Dura Ave. Thursday night around 11:45 p.m. while leading police on a chase. The driver went into the southbound lane on Detroit. That’s when a semi tractor/trailer with the 32-year-old driver behind the wheel hit the Ford Fusion.

It’s unclear what started the police chase at this time. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

