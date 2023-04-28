Why is an East Toledo park in the dark?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An East Toledo park is in the dark and has been for quite some time.

Now, the 13abc I-Team is trying to figure out why and whether a fix is coming.

Friday was not an ideal day for kids to be playing at Hathaway Park and its playground equipment because of the rain. But at night, it gets even more impossible creating a safety risk.

Despite the light and light pole in the middle of the park, in the middle of the night, it’s pitch black at Hathaway Park.

“The kids love to spend every moment over there when it’s nice outside,” said Nicole Gonzales.

On a dry day, Gonzales’ kids would be climbing all over the equipment but when the sun goes down and the lights don’t come on it’s a different story.

“We can hear the teenagers that don’t go to school because they’re up at 2 a.m. banging on stuff and being loud and doing donuts with their four wheelers and using it to their opportunity,” said Gonzlaes.

The darkness is in part because the park’s main light is out.

No one can pin down an exact time as to how long has it been out, but with so few remembering when it was on shows how some people have just gotten used to the darkness and the problems it can breed.

Toledo Edison calls the fix complex and requires specialized equipment. A spokeswoman says it needs a new pole and underground work. She says they’re also working with the City of Toledo to confirm reconnection because billing will be involved.

Neighbors just want it on to bring one piece of safety and security back.

“We can see from our front what’s going on over there. When it’s lit we can see who’s over there. We can keep eyes on what’s going on,” said Gonzales.

Toledo Edison says right now there is no timetable on the fix.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.