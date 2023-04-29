4/29: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

We’ve started with patchy dense fog yet again, edging toward highs in the mid-60s as showers and a few rumbles of thunder roll through this Saturday evening (best window 5pm-10pm, closer to 7pm arrival in Toledo). Sunday will see more off-and-on rain, with cooler highs in the mid-50s. Gusty winds will factor in for Monday/Tuesday up to 40mph, as highs struggle to crack 50F with an additional half-inch of rain possible.

