4/29: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

Evening showers/storms; more wind/rain through early week
Morning fog, evening showers/storms, with a mild high in between for your Saturday. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
We’ve started with patchy dense fog yet again, edging toward highs in the mid-60s as showers and a few rumbles of thunder roll through this Saturday evening (best window 5pm-10pm, closer to 7pm arrival in Toledo). Sunday will see more off-and-on rain, with cooler highs in the mid-50s. Gusty winds will factor in for Monday/Tuesday up to 40mph, as highs struggle to crack 50F with an additional half-inch of rain possible.

