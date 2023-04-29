After brother’s death by suicide, local woman fundraises for mental health nonprofit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In commemoration of the five-year anniversary of her brother’s death by suicide, a local teacher and fitness instructor will host a fitness fundraiser Saturday morning at the Super Fitness on New Towne Square Drive.

“It’s just a very traumatic loss that is very dark, and so, it’s been really important to try to bring some light into a really heavy situation, and try to make something positive out of a very hard loss,” said Andrea Kyle-Brown, the fundraiser organizer.

Her brother, Ian Kyle, took his life after a 13-year struggle with mental health and addiction disorders. Even since she’s organized fundraisers for local organizations, raising more than $40,000 over the years.

“Ian was probably one of the funniest people I’ve ever met in my entire life,” Kyle-Brown said. “He was a musician. He loved to write music, to play music.”

“He was a great uncle to my daughters. Just a really goofy guy, with a really great heart.”

Kyle-Brown will host a cardo dance class at 9:15 a.m., a circuit training class at 10:10 a.m., and a yoga class at 10:55 a.m. She says all are welcome to attend, even those who are not Super Fitness members. The only entry fee is an at-will donation.

All proceeds will go to Unison Health, a mental health and addiction treatment nonprofit.

“Unison is a one-stop shop for mental health and addiction services. We provide everything from psychiatry, case management, individual therapy, group therapy, we provide prevention services,” said Unison Therapist and Public Relations Director Bill Emahiser.

He says that even more important than raising money is raising awareness.

“The more we talk about things, the more we that we put it out in the open, the more that we make it commonplace, the easier it is for people to say hey I’m experiencing these symptoms myself,” Emahiser said. “We can start talking about those resources and let people know, hey, it’s okay.”

Kyle-Brown’s daughter says she’s learned a lot from her mother’s activism, and is a perfect example of the mental health awareness her mother is trying to spread.

“If we need help, we know how to ask for it and we know that we do need to ask for it. Because it’s better to ask for it than not say anything at all because that can help your mental state a lot,” said Tenley Brown.

