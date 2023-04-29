Birthday Club
Lucas County health commissioner to retire

Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski
Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski
By Josh Croup
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski says he will retire this summer.

Zgodzinski plans to retire on June 1, he announced Thursday morning at the department’s Board of Health meeting.

“I’m beyond grateful to have worked with such dedicated staff and will greatly miss seeing the good work they do for our community,” Zgodzinski said in a written statement. “Lucas County residents should feel confident in the ability of our staff to continue to make a healthier Lucas County for everyone.”

Zgodzinski took over as health commissioner in June 2016. He’s led the department’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the H1N1 influenza pandemic, hepatitis A and norovirus outbreaks, and the drug epidemic.

The Board of Health has already launched a process to hire Zgodzinski’s replacement.

“We are very thankful for Dr. Zgodzinski’s time and service to this community,” Board of Health President Paul Komisarek said. “He has accomplished so much during his time with the TLCHD, especially in his years as Health Commissioner. We wish Eric nothing but the best in his retirement, and we are confident that the Board of Health and the department are in good hands with our talented and dedicated staff, while we search for the next Health Commissioner.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

