Passenger hospitalized, traffic lights destroyed in rollover crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hurt and traffic lights were destroyed in a single-vehicle car crash that downed power lines early Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Suder Avenue near Shoreland/Benore around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. According to Toledo Police at the scene, a driver lost control and crashed with the vehicle landing upside down. The passenger was hurt with what police described as moderate injuries and taken to an area hospital by EMS. The driver was not hurt.

Police say the rollover crash took out a traffic light pole and several power lines. Three traffic lights were destroyed. Crews were deployed to clean up the crash scene.

TPD said investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash but weren’t sure as to whether road or weather conditions played a role.

