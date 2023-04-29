Toledo house deemed total loss in early morning fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is working to figure out what sparked a large fire at a Toledo home early Saturday morning.

It happened early Saturday in the 1500 block of Buckingham Street. Officials with TFRD told 13abc at the scene the fire is similar to others that have happened recently in the same area. No one was hurt and the house is a total loss. The fire did cause minor damage to a neighboring house.

TFRD says the owner of the house moved out a few days ago. The house is expected to be torn down.

