Toledo house deemed total loss in early morning fire

A house in the 1500 block of Buckingham Street in Toledo went up in flames in the early hours...
A house in the 1500 block of Buckingham Street in Toledo went up in flames in the early hours of April 29, 2023.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is working to figure out what sparked a large fire at a Toledo home early Saturday morning.

It happened early Saturday in the 1500 block of Buckingham Street. Officials with TFRD told 13abc at the scene the fire is similar to others that have happened recently in the same area. No one was hurt and the house is a total loss. The fire did cause minor damage to a neighboring house.

TFRD says the owner of the house moved out a few days ago. The house is expected to be torn down.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

