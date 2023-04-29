Toledo Police looking for missing siblings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking the public for information to help find three missing siblings.

Police are looking for missing kids Josiah Washington, 12, Messiah Washington, 13, and Shamyra Washington, 15. TPD posted about the siblings on social media Friday.

Police say they’re missing from the 1900 block of N. Superior. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

