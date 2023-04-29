TPD: No suspects in Toledo arson case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are investigating a case of arson in Toledo.

According to Toledo Police records, an unknown suspect set fire to a house in the 2600 block of Scottwood Avenue around 8:00 a.m. Friday.

It’s unclear at this time whether the house was occupied when the house was set on fire. The extent of the damage the house sustained is unknown.

Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

