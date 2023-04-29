Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD: No suspects in Toledo arson case

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are investigating a case of arson in Toledo.

According to Toledo Police records, an unknown suspect set fire to a house in the 2600 block of Scottwood Avenue around 8:00 a.m. Friday.

It’s unclear at this time whether the house was occupied when the house was set on fire. The extent of the damage the house sustained is unknown.

Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local newscasts ending at NBC 24 in Toledo
Toledo Police Officers Pluff and Hobbs are under investigation for their conduct during an...
Toledo Police investigating officer’s conduct during arrest
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Juveniles charged in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens close to plea deal
Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Two hurt in crash during Toledo police chase

Latest News

Toledo Police are looking for missing kids Josiah Washington, 12, Messiah Washington, 13, and...
Toledo Police looking for missing siblings
One person was hurt and traffic lights were destroyed in a single-vehicle car crash that downed...
Passenger hospitalized, traffic lights destroyed in rollover crash
A house in the 1500 block of Buckingham Street in Toledo went up in flames in the early hours...
Toledo house deemed total loss in early morning fire
Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski
Lucas County health commissioner to retire