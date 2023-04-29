Two brothers killed in refinery fire honored during ceremony

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’ve driven down Seaman Road in Oregon, chances are you have passed by Red Eye Pie and Frozen Fantastys, but there’s a special story behind the shop.

“Well, the brick and mortar was always [Max’s] dream and I don’t know if I ever really believed in him but one day he called me and told me he got the building and it went from there,” said Manager Easton Snyder.

The pizza and ice cream shack was a dream of Max Morrissey’s.

Max, along with his brother Ben, lost their lives during a fire at the BP Husky Refinery in October 2022. The refinery has since partially reopened under the name “Cenovus.”

“It’s an honor to really keep this place open and to keep his dream alive. The support from the community has been nothing we could have ever expected,” said Snyder, “even in this awful weather, we had a lot of people come out today.”

In conjunction with Workers’ Memorial Day, Ben and Max were honored during a ceremony put on by local union on Friday.

“When we talk about Ben and Max, that is something that touches each one of us, when we realize that every time we walk into the work place, that we could possibly not be going home to our families,” said Northwest Ohio AFL-CIO President Erika White.

Flags that were flown over the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. by Senator Sherrod Brown, in honor of Ben and Max Morrissey, were presented to the Morrissey families and USW 1-346 by the assembled unions.

“I got a chance to talk to Ben and Max’s mom today, and to be a mom, and to look into another mom’s eyes and notice like, to talk about your children and know that they didn’t come home from work. That’s hard,” said White.

Workers’ Memorial Day is not a day to celebrate, but a day to mourn and remember. In Lucas County, a total of 4 workers died due to work-related illness or injury in 2022.

“One death is too many. We had two. Two brothers that were family members and that family was double impacted,” said White, “the most important thing is we want to make sure people understand workers lives aren’t cheap. that investing in your workers and your workplace means you care about your community also.”

