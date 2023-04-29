Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Willie Nelson celebrating 90th birthday with 2-day concert event

Country music singer Willie Nelson is celebrating his 90th birthday with a two-day concert event
Country music singer Willie Nelson is celebrating his 90th birthday with a two-day concert event(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Willie Nelson will be celebrating a milestone birthday this weekend by rocking out.

The country music legend is turning 90 on Saturday.

In honor of the big day, he and some of his famous friends will be performing at the Hollywood Bowl Saturday and Sunday nights.

That list includes Snoop Dogg, Neil Young, Dave Matthews, Beck, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow and The Chicks -- just to name a few.

And yes, Nelson is also expected to hit the stage on both nights.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local newscasts ending at NBC 24 in Toledo
Toledo Police Officers Pluff and Hobbs are under investigation for their conduct during an...
Toledo Police investigating officer’s conduct during arrest
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Juveniles charged in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens close to plea deal
Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Two hurt in crash during Toledo police chase

Latest News

A house in the 1500 block of Buckingham Street in Toledo went up in flames in the early hours...
Toledo house deemed total loss in early morning fire
Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski
Lucas County health commissioner to retire
Manhunt in Texas is underway for the gunman who killed five people after a noise complaint
Sheriff: Noise complaint leads to Texas rampage
Max & Ben Morrissey
Two brothers killed in refinery fire honored during ceremony