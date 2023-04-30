Birthday Club
4/29: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast

Thunder possible Sunday, then May will start feeling like early March.
4/29: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:21 AM EDT
TONIGHT: Damp overnight with lows in the mid-40s and rain returning late. SUNDAY: Partly sunny, cooler, and a bit breezy with on/off showers and highs in the mid-50s. SUNDAY NIGHT: More showers and staying breezy with lows in the upper 30s. MONDAY: Rainy and cold with highs in the mid-40s, but wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s. It’ll also be windy with gusts up to 40 mph. Snow may mix in with rain Monday night, especially to the NW of Toledo, but any flakes will melt on contact. EXTENDED: More rain showers and windy for Tuesday with highs again in the mid-40s. Mostly cloudy and breezy but drying out Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s. Partly sunny Thursday and Friday with a brief shower possible and highs in the low 60s, but it’ll be cooler near the lakeshore. Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the mid-60s but cooler again near Lake Erie.

