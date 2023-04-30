Birthday Club
4/30: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

Rain through Tuesday; windy first 2 days of May
Rain continues to roll across the Midwest, with wind cranking up for the first day of May tomorrow. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s more rain on tap for your Sunday, leading off with a decent line of it, and ending with more scattered showers and rumbles of thunder. Widespread rain and 40+ mph gusts are in the works to lead off the new week and month, with a similar picture Tuesday (up to 1″ additional rainfall). A few wet flakes are also possible as lows approach the mid-30s, but those will melt on contact. Highs will languish in the 40s tomorrow, but a slow warming trend is on track for the second half of the week (mid-60s by Saturday), as a lake breeze will once again keep shoreline residents on the cooler side.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

