Maumee River water rescue shifts to recovery mission

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The search for someone who fell into the Maumee River transitioned from a rescue to a recovery mission late Sunday afternoon, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue Department officials.

Authorities were called to the river near the area under I-75 to help people who said their vessel capsized Sunday. They swam to shore but one person was missing, they told first responders.

First responders searched by air and water Sunday to try and find the missing person but scaled back their efforts when rain rolled into the area. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was in the area helping with the recovery operation.

Dispatchers said they’ll resume their recovery mission in the morning.

