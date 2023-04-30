Toledo PET Bull Project reopens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local dog organization has reopened its doors after a car crashed into its building in November 2022.

The Toledo PET Bull Project had to halt operations as the crash did extensive damage inside and out to their location on Tremainsville Road. After nearly six months of repairs, the building is now back in working condition.

“There was a guy that just sort of ran off the road, into our building, his tires were actually inside our building,” said Toledo PET Bull Project Director Cindy Reinsel.

The PET Bull Project has provided a variety of services to Northwest Ohio for more than a decade. Those services include training, grooming, a pet food pantry, adoptive and foster services, and youth programming.

“It’s nice to have everyone back here again because we had trainers over at a new spot and then we did all of our programs out in the community instead of having them here, so it was pretty hectic,” Reinsel said.

Toledo PET Bull Project staff told 13abc the need to have an organization like theirs is high, following a flood of dog adoptions during the pandemic.

“We’ve had a lot more owners surrender, people calling to surrender their dog because now they don’t have the time. So we have seen an uptick in people, even in just people using our pantry and our services altogether,” Reinsel said.

Now that their home is repaired, the Toledo PET Bull Project is looking forward instead of back.

“We always need volunteers, we need fosters, there’s just so many dogs that need help,” Reinsel said.

