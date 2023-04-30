Birthday Club
TPD: Man critically injured with chest wound in West Toledo incident

Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 3100 block of Scottwood Ave. in Toledo on April 29,...
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 3100 block of Scottwood Ave. in Toledo on April 29, 2023(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police say a man was hospitalized with critical injuries in either a stabbing or shooting in West Toledo Saturday night.

According to officers at the scene, a man in his 30s suffered an injury to his chest in the 3100 block of Scottwood Avenue Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. Police were not sure if the victim was stabbed or shot. Police did not identify the victim who was found between two homes.

Police took two people to the safety building for questioning. It’s unclear at this time what led up to the incident.

Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

