Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

4 dead in Mojave Desert community after shooting report

Three of the people died at the scene, and one was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the...
Three of the people died at the scene, and one was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the office said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOJAVE, Calif. (AP) — California authorities are investigating the deaths of four people after a report of a shooting in a small Mojave Desert community.

Deputies responding late Sunday found four people “suffering from traumatic assault injuries” in the unincorporated community of Mojave, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a brief press release.

Three of the people died at the scene, and one was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the office said.

“Homicide detectives responded and the investigation is ongoing,” the office said.

No information on identities or other details were immediately released.

Mojave is in the high desert about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were searching the Maumee River in the area around I-75 for a person who fell in the...
Maumee River water rescue shifts to recovery mission
One person was hurt and traffic lights were destroyed in a single-vehicle car crash that downed...
Passenger hospitalized, traffic lights destroyed in rollover crash
Toledo Police are looking for missing kids Josiah Washington, 12, Messiah Washington, 13, and...
Toledo Police looking for missing siblings
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 3100 block of Scottwood Ave. in Toledo on April 29,...
TPD: Man critically injured with chest wound in West Toledo shooting
A house in the 1500 block of Buckingham Street in Toledo went up in flames in the early hours...
Toledo house deemed total loss in early morning fire

Latest News

FILE: Some costs associated with testing may shift to become out-of-pocket.
Free COVID-19 tests aren’t guaranteed after May 11
Bowing Green Police are investigating an incident near Clough Street right behind Hampton on...
BG Police investigating incident near Ivywood Apartments
The surprise plea deal means that Howell Donaldson III will avoid the death penalty,...
Florida man guilty in 2017 serial killings of 4 people
FILE - Tom Hamilton, from left, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford of...
Aerosmith announces farewell tour starting in September
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Washington. The Supreme Court...
Supreme Court to decide important case on government power