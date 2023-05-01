4/30: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: On/off showers and getting colder with lows in the upper 30s. MONDAY: Rainy, windy, and cold with highs in the mid-40s. The first day of May will feel like early March with winds gusting to 40 mph and wind chills in the 20s and 30s. MONDAY NIGHT: Staying windy with heavy, steady rainfall. Snowflakes may mix in overnight, but they’ll melt on contact for most; a slushy accumulation on non-paved surfaces is possible in SE Michigan. Lows in the mid-30s. TUESDAY: More showers, windy, and still cold with highs again in the mid-40s. TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers gradually ending, lows in the mid-30s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Wednesday but still breezy with highs in the mid-50s. A brief lingering shower is possible, mainly east of I-75. Partly sunny Thursday with highs in the low 60s but cooler near Lake Erie. Mostly sunny Friday, highs in mid-60s but again cooler near the lakeshore. Lots of sunshine for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to 70, but still cooler along the lakeshore.

