4/30: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

A miserable start to May, but big improvement by next weekend!
By Derek Witt
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TONIGHT: On/off showers and getting colder with lows in the upper 30s. MONDAY: Rainy, windy, and cold with highs in the mid-40s. The first day of May will feel like early March with winds gusting to 40 mph and wind chills in the 20s and 30s. MONDAY NIGHT: Staying windy with heavy, steady rainfall. Snowflakes may mix in overnight, but they’ll melt on contact for most; a slushy accumulation on non-paved surfaces is possible in SE Michigan. Lows in the mid-30s. TUESDAY: More showers, windy, and still cold with highs again in the mid-40s. TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers gradually ending, lows in the mid-30s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Wednesday but still breezy with highs in the mid-50s. A brief lingering shower is possible, mainly east of I-75. Partly sunny Thursday with highs in the low 60s but cooler near Lake Erie. Mostly sunny Friday, highs in mid-60s but again cooler near the lakeshore. Lots of sunshine for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to 70, but still cooler along the lakeshore.

