5/1: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Rain/snow mix overnight; still windy and cool Tuesday
Rain and wind swirling around to lead off the new month, and a few wet flakes will mix in overnight. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The start of May is feeling more like March, as rain and wind swirl around the latest low. As lows approach the freezing mark overnight, wet flakes will start mixing in -- and could even accumulate up to 1/2″ on the grass near Hillsdale and parts of Huron County. Tuesday will remain rainy and windy, with the midweek marking a turning point toward more sun and warmer highs -- making a run at the 70s again a week from now.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

