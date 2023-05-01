5/1: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

The start of May is feeling more like March, as rain and wind swirl around the latest low. As lows approach the freezing mark overnight, wet flakes will start mixing in -- and could even accumulate up to 1/2″ on the grass near Hillsdale and parts of Huron County. Tuesday will remain rainy and windy, with the midweek marking a turning point toward more sun and warmer highs -- making a run at the 70s again a week from now.

