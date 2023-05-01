Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Aerospace and Natural Science Academy of Toledo hosts Open house, Aviation Expo

New TPS Logo
New TPS Logo(Toledo Public Schools)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Aerospace and Natural Science Academy of Toledo is hosting an Open House and Aviation Expo Saturday and Sunday.

The expo will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Aerospace and Natural Science Academy of Toledo airplane hangar located on 11791 W. Airport Service Dr.

Free Young Eagle Flights will be offered to youth ages eight to 17, and school leaders will be present to showcase all ANSAT has to offer.

The ANSAT hangar is located next to Grand Aire Inc.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowing Green Police are investigating an incident near Clough Street right behind Hampton on...
BGPD: Suspect in Bowling Green restaurant shooting found dead
Crews were searching the Maumee River in the area around I-75 for a person who fell in the...
Maumee River water rescue shifts to recovery mission
Toledo Police are looking for missing kids Josiah Washington, 12, Messiah Washington, 13, and...
Toledo Police looking for missing siblings
One person was hurt and traffic lights were destroyed in a single-vehicle car crash that downed...
Passenger hospitalized, traffic lights destroyed in rollover crash
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 3100 block of Scottwood Ave. in Toledo on April 29,...
TPD: Man critically injured with chest wound in West Toledo shooting

Latest News

Rain and wind swirling around to lead off the new month, and a few wet flakes will mix in...
5/1: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
Bowing Green Police are investigating an incident near Clough Street right behind Hampton on...
BGPD: Suspect in Bowling Green restaurant shooting found dead
Transgender rights advocates hold protest in downtown Toledo
The protest comes as state lawmakers hear testimony for legislation like House Bill 68
Transgender rights advocates hold protest in Downtown Toledo