Aerospace and Natural Science Academy of Toledo hosts Open house, Aviation Expo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Aerospace and Natural Science Academy of Toledo is hosting an Open House and Aviation Expo Saturday and Sunday.

The expo will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Aerospace and Natural Science Academy of Toledo airplane hangar located on 11791 W. Airport Service Dr.

Free Young Eagle Flights will be offered to youth ages eight to 17, and school leaders will be present to showcase all ANSAT has to offer.

The ANSAT hangar is located next to Grand Aire Inc.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.