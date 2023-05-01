Birthday Club
Annual inspection to cause multiple closures on MLK bridge

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge will experience a few closures as it undergoes its annual inspection and testing.

The following closings will take place between May 1 and May 3:

  • On May 1, there will be intermittent, short-term closings throughout the day
  • On May 2, the bridge will be closed continuously from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • From May 1 through May 3, the right lane in both directions will be closed

