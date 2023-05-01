Applications now open for TARTA’s Youth Summer Blast Pass

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TARTA is now accepting applications for its Youth Summer Blast Pass.

TARTA says these passes will allow youth ages six through 19 to ride all TARTA services free of charge during June, July and August. The Blast Pass was approved by TARTA’s Board if Directors in March.

“This program is designed to put our youth in touch with employment, sports and all of the other great things Lucas County and Rossford has to offer in the summer months,” said TARTA CEO Laura Koprowski.

While both digital and physical passes will be available, TARTA says youth are encouraged to use digital passes for convenience.

Starting on May 1, youth can:

Create an account on the EZFare app

Fill out an application here and submit an EZFare form

After the application has been accepted, the pass should appear on the applicant’s EZFare account on June 1.

“We’d like to make applying for the program as easy as possible,” Koprowski said. “With so many businesses in the area hiring summer help, we want to greatly expand options for those youth looking to participate in our workforce, build their skill sets and help their families.”

According to TARTA, those who prefer a physical pass to a digital pass can pick up an application at TARTA’s Transit Hub, located at 612 N. Huron Street, beginning on May 15.

