Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Applications now open for TARTA’s Youth Summer Blast Pass

These passes will allow youth ages six through 19 to ride all TARTA services free of charge...
These passes will allow youth ages six through 19 to ride all TARTA services free of charge during June, July and August.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TARTA is now accepting applications for its Youth Summer Blast Pass.

TARTA says these passes will allow youth ages six through 19 to ride all TARTA services free of charge during June, July and August. The Blast Pass was approved by TARTA’s Board if Directors in March.

“This program is designed to put our youth in touch with employment, sports and all of the other great things Lucas County and Rossford has to offer in the summer months,” said TARTA CEO Laura Koprowski.

While both digital and physical passes will be available, TARTA says youth are encouraged to use digital passes for convenience.

Starting on May 1, youth can:

  • Create an account on the EZFare app
  • Fill out an application here and submit an EZFare form

After the application has been accepted, the pass should appear on the applicant’s EZFare account on June 1.

“We’d like to make applying for the program as easy as possible,” Koprowski said. “With so many businesses in the area hiring summer help, we want to greatly expand options for those youth looking to participate in our workforce, build their skill sets and help their families.”

According to TARTA, those who prefer a physical pass to a digital pass can pick up an application at TARTA’s Transit Hub, located at 612 N. Huron Street, beginning on May 15.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were searching the Maumee River in the area around I-75 for a person who fell in the...
Maumee River water rescue shifts to recovery mission
Toledo Police are looking for missing kids Josiah Washington, 12, Messiah Washington, 13, and...
Toledo Police looking for missing siblings
One person was hurt and traffic lights were destroyed in a single-vehicle car crash that downed...
Passenger hospitalized, traffic lights destroyed in rollover crash
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 3100 block of Scottwood Ave. in Toledo on April 29,...
TPD: Man critically injured with chest wound in West Toledo shooting
A house in the 1500 block of Buckingham Street in Toledo went up in flames in the early hours...
Toledo house deemed total loss in early morning fire

Latest News

One person was hospitalized in a shooting at El Zarape restaurant in Bowling Green on May 1,...
Person hospitalized in Bowling Green restaurant shooting
Ethan checks out Sawyer Quarry
Ethan checks out Sawyer Quarry
YWCA/Higher Grounds Coffee create new label to raise funds
YWCA/Higher Grounds Coffee create new label to raise funds
Ethan celebrates National Pet Month
Ethan celebrates National Pet Month