City of Sandusky will vote on prohibition-age law

A prohibition-age law will be up for a vote
By Meghan Daniels
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Tuesday marks special election day for Ohioans, Sandusky residents will be taking a vote on a law that dates over 100 years.

The law has been in effect since the prohibition. Rick Lynch, owner and president of Everwell Spirits, says one precinct in the city has yet to catch up.

“Sometime, post-prohibition, all of the counties in the state of Ohio were dry... and at some point, bit by bit, each of the counties or wards in those counties voted to be wet to allow liquor... particularly in this case, liquor on Sundays.”

There are three bars in Precinct G still affected by the age-old law: Everwell Spirits, Volstead Bar and Clubhouse No.3. These bars are not allowed to serve any alcohol over 5 percent ACV on Sundays, banning the sale of cocktails, hard liquor and wine.

Local bar owners say they feel it’s unfair for their businesses to be banned from selling spirits on Sundays when similar establishments are not confined by the same laws.

“It’s only fair for these other bars and restaurants in town, the Everwild and Clubhouse and Volstead, to get their Sundays and be able to play in the same sandbox.”

The only way to rid themselves of this old law? The residents of Precinct G must vote against the law.

