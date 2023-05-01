Family and friends continue to search for missing boater

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Friends and family of Jesse Babiuch say they’re not giving up on the search for him.

“We just want him to come home,” said Trinity Morris, a close friend of Jesse. “We’ve searched all the way from Walbridge Park on the South End. We’ve searched Collins Park. We searched the grain towers down there.”

Sunday, April 30, 2023, at about 4:30 PM, dispatchers tell 13abc someone called 911 to report several people were in a canoe that capsized on the Maumee River near The Andersons grain elevator on Toledo’s East Side.

“Him and his friends were on the boat. The boat flipped. His friends were able to swim to shore and one of his friends yelled out to take their clothes off so it wouldn’t weigh them down, and his friend got their clothes off, but they said when they got to shore, they couldn’t find him and he wasn’t there. He just disappeared. He’s MIA,” added Morris.

Friends of Babiuch say a Search and Rescue effort by the Toledo Fire and Rescue and U.S. Coast Guard later turned into a Search and Recovery. Some of the smaller vessels called it late Sunday off due to weather, according to dispatchers. However, today, Babiuch’s family continued to scour the banks of the Maumee River.

“Yes, we’ve searched everywhere. We’ve searched both sides,” said Emily White, Babiuch’s younger sister. “We’re not giving up until we find somebody. We need to find a body.”

White described her brother as an auto mechanic and an avid fisherman. The resident of Toledo’s east side is also the father of two young girls, according to his family.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.