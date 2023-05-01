Birthday Club
Findlay woman arrested in alleged stabbing

Rhonda K. Jones is accused of stabbing a woman in Findlay on April 30, 2023.
Rhonda K. Jones is accused of stabbing a woman in Findlay on April 30, 2023.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 60-year-old woman is accused of stabbing a female victim Sunday night.

Findlay Police said they were called to the 500 block of Putnam around 10 p.m., where they found a woman with a single stab would to the left side of her torso. That woman was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment. The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Rhonda K. Jones was arrested a half hour later on the 600 block of W. Hardin St.

She is in Hancock County Jail facing charges of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

