Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say

Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney High School and later died at the hospital, officials said.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENEY, Wash. (Gray News) – A 16-year-old high school student in Washington state died after a freak accident happened in gym class on Thursday, officials confirmed.

Cheney Public Schools Superintendent Ben Ferney told KREM that sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney High School and later died at the hospital.

Cheney Fire Chief Tom Jenkins told KREM that Bahme fell into a goal post while running and was impaled through the eye.

First responders arrived within a minute and rushed Bahme to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

Officials did not provide further details about the accident.

Bahme’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. The page said any leftover funds will be donated to a youth fishing program in Bahme’s memory, whose nickname was “fish pockets.”

School officials said counselors are available to students and staff during this difficult time.

Cheney High School is hosting a candlelight vigil for Bahme on Monday night, according to a school Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowing Green Police are investigating an incident near Clough Street right behind Hampton on...
BGPD: Suspect in Bowling Green restaurant shooting found dead
Crews were searching the Maumee River in the area around I-75 for a person who fell in the...
Maumee River water rescue shifts to recovery mission
Toledo Police are looking for missing kids Josiah Washington, 12, Messiah Washington, 13, and...
Toledo Police looking for missing siblings
One person was hurt and traffic lights were destroyed in a single-vehicle car crash that downed...
Passenger hospitalized, traffic lights destroyed in rollover crash
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 3100 block of Scottwood Ave. in Toledo on April 29,...
TPD: Man critically injured with chest wound in West Toledo shooting

Latest News

A man carries a piece of furniture through a neighborhood in Virginia Beach, Va. on Monday May...
Tornadoes in Virginia and Florida, flooding in other states
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. waves beside a U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery...
Biden: US-Philippines ‘ironclad’ partners amid China tension
President Joe Biden waves after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington,...
Biden to meet with congressional leaders meet at WH May 9
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
LIVE: Biden hosts Eid al-Fitr reception at White House
Recording artist Ed Sheeran arrives to New York Federal Court as proceedings continue in his...
Ed Sheeran: Other artists are cheering on copyright fight