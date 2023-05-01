Local law enforcement expert addresses controversial traffic stop

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Toledo police officers remain under investigation after a controversial traffic stop that took place on New Year’s Day.

According to the officers involved, the traffic stop was a result of an accident that involved two women who allegedly hit a tow truck.

The shocking traffic stop by Toledo Police has left some folks questioning policy such as: is it protocol to pull a passenger and driver out without telling them why they were stopped or asking for ID?

13abc spoke to a law enforcement expert and community leader about the traffic stop.

Dr. Marvin Whitefield has three decades of policing, trains officers, and is the president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Ohio.

Dr. Whitefield agreed to watch the video from a community and police officer perspective.

“I can tell you, as a person of color, you get tiresome of incidents such as this here take place. As law enforcement, it makes us all look bad,” he said.

Dashcam video shows the red car driving past the flashing police lights and tow truck.

Officers Ashley Pluff and Adam Hobbs pull out, and the vehicle pulls over.

You hear Officer Pluff say: “I’m getting them out of the car.”

The officers approach the car, and Officer Hobbs opens the passenger car door. The dash cam footage shows the traffic stop quickly escalating.

“The number one rule I have as a person who trained in certain spaces [is]never second-guess. But based on what I seen from the video provided to me, it was kind of concerning the approach. It was as if the tone was already set,” Dr. Whitefield said.

The passenger is told to get out of the car three times but appears to be on her cell phone.

He pulled her out of the car.

“Don’t touch me. Man get off me,” the passenger said.

Dr. Whitfield said officer safety is always first.

“One officer had to leave the driver to deal with the passenger who was not even driving the vehicle and who obviously wasn’t at fault if something did happen with the tow truck. Now you have two officers having to deal with one individual. The drivers left free,” he said.

Dr. Whitefield’s other concern was that five punches were delivered to the female driver after she was handcuffed.

“Typically, once a person is secured unless there’s some extreme situation, taking place biting or some situation. All strikes stop,” he said.

Officer Hobbs claims the passenger did bite him.

While Officer Ashley Pluff wrote in a police report that the female driver was pulling away, pushing her, kicking the officer, and attempting to throw her head back to strike her, she also claims that the woman grabber her weapon hand as she was attempting to double lock the handcuffs.

Whitefield said when interacting with officers, follow direction

“Do not hold court on the side of the street. Because a number of things can take place, you can be arrested. You can be injured, or you can be killed. There’s a lot of cases out there to wear a simple stop even if it wasn’t justified escalated to the point where somebody lost their life was injured or lost their freedom,” he said.

13abc reached out to the lawyers of both women for comment. The lawyers requested to speak to their clients before commenting.

