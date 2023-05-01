Local woman shares story to help break stigma surrounding mental health

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Experts say the stigma surrounding mental health can dissuade people from seeking treatment who desperately need it, and that’s why Casey Daulbough is sharing her story.

“You might not be able to get out of bed to do basic things like brush your teeth and shower. Like, that is not just a chore, but almost feels impossible,” said Daulbough.

Daulbough has major depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder and she has attempted suicide multiple times.

“I know what it’s like to feel like you are literally dying,” said Daulbough. “You feel the coldness that comes creeping up your limbs. You’re laying in an ambulance just praying please let me survive this.”

Daulbough isn’t alone. Experts say at any given time, one in four Americans struggle with mental health, but they often don’t talk about it.

“There’s a lot of shame surrounding mental health issues, unfortunately. And with that shame, people feel like they’re going to be separated from their friends and family and treated differently because of that mental health issue,” said Bill Emahiser, the Unison Health public relations director. “The more we talk about it, the more it normalizes it, it breaks down those barriers, and people are more likely to seek help.”

This is why Daulbough is so passionate about telling her story.

“I just want to help people survive,” said Daulbough.

A key component of Daulbough’s survival is her therapist of four years.

“It’s very much a collaborative effort, and the work -- it’s so much work -- but it’s so worth it,” said Daulbough.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can reach out to the following local call lines for help:

Zepf Center Crisis CARE Line: 419-904-CARE (2273)

Wood County Crisis Line: 419-502-HOPE (4673)

