May 1st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A round of rain becomes very likely around mid-morning. Showers are expected to mix and change to snow for some late afternoon into this evening. Snow showers are likely tonight and snow will switch back to scattered showers on Tuesday. Temperatures will be nearly steady in the upper 30s to low 40s through Tuesday night. An isolated shower is possible east of Toledo on Wednesday with a high in the middle 50s. Late week will be warmer with more sunshine and highs in the low 60s. A lake-breeze will keep the lakeshore cooler. Highs are expected to soar into the 70s next week.

