Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

NYPD officer dies 33 years after he was shot in a robbery

NYPD Detective Troy Patterson has died.
NYPD Detective Troy Patterson has died.(NYPD Chaplains Unit)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer who spent more than three decades in a vegetative state after being shot in the head during a botched robbery has died, officials said.

Detective Troy Patterson, who was off duty when he was shot on Jan. 16, 1990, died Saturday, Detectives Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo said Monday.

Patterson was washing his car on a street in Brooklyn when he was approached by three young men who demanded $20, police said. One of the robbers, who was 15 years old, shot Patterson.

Patterson suffered a catastrophic injury and spent the next 33 years in what news reports describe as a vegetative state, though supporters held out hope that he would regain consciousness.

NYPD Assistant Chief Judith Harrison said during a vigil for Patterson last year that she was “hoping for a miracle” more than 30 years after the shooting.

DiGiacomo, who visited Patterson in his rehabilitation facility, said the wounded detective could respond with body movements.

A 27-year-old patrolman when he was shot, Patterson was later promoted to detective.

“He was a very, very respected member of the NYPD,” DiGiacomo said. “He will be missed.”

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said on Twitter: ”The NYPD mourns his loss and extends our continued support to his family & friends.”

The three would-be robbers all served prison time for charges related to the shooting and have been released, DiGiacomo said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were searching the Maumee River in the area around I-75 for a person who fell in the...
Maumee River water rescue shifts to recovery mission
Toledo Police are looking for missing kids Josiah Washington, 12, Messiah Washington, 13, and...
Toledo Police looking for missing siblings
One person was hurt and traffic lights were destroyed in a single-vehicle car crash that downed...
Passenger hospitalized, traffic lights destroyed in rollover crash
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 3100 block of Scottwood Ave. in Toledo on April 29,...
TPD: Man critically injured with chest wound in West Toledo shooting
A house in the 1500 block of Buckingham Street in Toledo went up in flames in the early hours...
Toledo house deemed total loss in early morning fire

Latest News

Josue, left, and Nathan Barcenas play outside their home as law enforcement continues to...
Growing search for Texas gunman who killed 5 enters 3rd day
FILE - Rep. Zooey Zephyr poses for a photo at the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont., on...
Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr sues over removal from House floor
Rain and wind swirling around to lead off the new month, and a few wet flakes will mix in...
5/1: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
Sherman Bynum and his friends rode to junior prom in a World War II tank.
Teens ride World War II tank to prom
President Joe Biden waves after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington,...
Plenty of attacks on the debt cap, but no signs of settling