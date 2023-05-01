Transgender rights advocates hold protest in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Sunday, protestors took to the streets of downtown Toledo to bring attention to transgender rights and speak out against what organizers say are more than 500 pieces of anti-trans legislation in the U.S.

This comes after proponents of one Ohio bill, House Bill 68, testified in front of state lawmakers in support of the measure. The bill, also known as the “Saving Adolescents From Experimentation” or “SAFE Act” would ban gender-affirming healthcare for minors, meaning children under the age of 18 would not be able to receive hormone treatment or surgery in order to conform to their chosen gender.

Anna Heran is one proponent. In 2018, her 15-year-old child, who was born female at birth, told her they identified as a male and was now her son.

“At her school here in Ohio she was introduced to Gender Ideology and encouraged to explore where she fit on the gender spectrum as if that trumped biological reality,” Heran told state lawmakers.

After two years of therapy, Heran said her child was able to overcome an eating disorder and their gender dysmorphia eased.

“I just wanted her to have choices when she was old enough to make them. She wanted a hysterectomy, mastectomeny, “ said Heran, “now she’s rethinking things, she’s twenty. She has choices available to her, which if I had followed the lead of a 15 year old wouldn’t have happened.”

However, not everyone has the same experience as Anna’s child. Robert Hillier was born and raised in the Toledo area.

“I started transitioning when I was 18 and I went through a lot with it. I was born assigned female at birth, I just knew something was wrong my entire life and especially in this area of Ohio it was hard. It was really hard,” Hillier told 13abc, “Imagine going through a completely wrong puberty and you have to just accept it and keep moving forward. It’s just wrong and it’s very detrimental for a trans kid’s health, so we need to be there for our trans kids.”

As bills like the SAFE Act make way through the Ohio House, groups like the ones protesting at Promenade Park tell 13abc they won’t stand down.

“We’re just here, we just want to exist in society like everyone else and have the same right as everyone else and exist and be here,” said protester Nikki Orlowski.

“Trans rights are human rights and we love you so love us,” said Hillier.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.