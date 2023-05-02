Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

5/2: Derek’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Big and positive changes on the way over the next 7 days!
5/2: Derek's Tuesday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered rain showers will continue today with more wind and cold. Temperatures will be steady in the middle and upper 40s. An isolated shower is possible tonight with lows in the upper 30s. A little sunshine is possible in our western counties tomorrow; a few showers are possible along and east of I-75. It’ll also be breezy Wednesday with highs in the 50s. A cool lake-breeze will cut into our warming trend from Thursday through Sunday. Highs during that time are expected to be in the low to middle 60s with mostly sunny skies. Next week will be very warm. Highs jump to the middle 70s on Monday and could be near 80 on Tuesday with a few showers possible both days.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowing Green Police are investigating an incident near Clough Street right behind Hampton on...
Suspect identified in Bowling Green restaurant shooting
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Crews were searching the Maumee River in the area around I-75 for a person who fell in the...
Maumee River water rescue shifts to recovery mission
Friends and family continue to search for Jess Babiuch, 21, an avid fisherman and father of 2...
Family and friends continue to search for missing boater
The Toledo Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation.
TFRD responds to Franklin Park Mall fire

Latest News

5/2: Derek's Tuesday Noon Forecast
5/2: Derek's Tuesday Noon Forecast
May 2nd Weather Forecast
May 2nd Weather Forecast
Cold & Rain Today, Warming Trend Ahead
May 2nd Weather Forecast
5/1/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/1/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast