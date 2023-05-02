5/2: Derek’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Scattered rain showers will continue today with more wind and cold. Temperatures will be steady in the middle and upper 40s. An isolated shower is possible tonight with lows in the upper 30s. A little sunshine is possible in our western counties tomorrow; a few showers are possible along and east of I-75. It’ll also be breezy Wednesday with highs in the 50s. A cool lake-breeze will cut into our warming trend from Thursday through Sunday. Highs during that time are expected to be in the low to middle 60s with mostly sunny skies. Next week will be very warm. Highs jump to the middle 70s on Monday and could be near 80 on Tuesday with a few showers possible both days.

