5/2/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Showers likely this evening, chance of a shower overnight, breezy, cool, lows in the mid to upper 30s. WEDNESDAY: Not quite as chilly, chance of a few showers (mainly east of I-75), breezy, highs in the mid 50s. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, mild, highs in the lower 60s (cooler near Lake Erie). FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, mild, highs in the mid 60s (cooler near Lake Erie). WEEKEND: Dry and pleasant, highs in the 60s and 70s (cooler again near the lake).
