Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

5/2/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

5/2/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Showers likely this evening, chance of a shower overnight, breezy, cool, lows in the mid to upper 30s. WEDNESDAY: Not quite as chilly, chance of a few showers (mainly east of I-75), breezy, highs in the mid 50s. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, mild, highs in the lower 60s (cooler near Lake Erie). FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, mild, highs in the mid 60s (cooler near Lake Erie). WEEKEND: Dry and pleasant, highs in the 60s and 70s (cooler again near the lake).

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowing Green Police are investigating an incident near Clough Street right behind Hampton on...
Suspect identified in Bowling Green restaurant shooting
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Crews were searching the Maumee River in the area around I-75 for a person who fell in the...
Maumee River water rescue shifts to recovery mission
The Toledo Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation.
TFRD responds to Franklin Park Mall fire
Friends and family continue to search for Jess Babiuch, 21, an avid fisherman and father of 2...
Family and friends continue to search for missing boater

Latest News

5/2/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/2/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/2: Derek's Tuesday Noon Forecast
5/2: Derek’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
5/2: Derek's Tuesday Noon Forecast
5/2: Derek's Tuesday Noon Forecast
May 2nd Weather Forecast
May 2nd Weather Forecast