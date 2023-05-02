Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WBTV/WCSC/Gray News) - The driver accused of crashing into a golf cart and killing a bride just hours after her wedding reception was very unsteady and almost fell when asked to complete a field sobriety test, authorities said.

Newly-released affidavits describe the moments officers encountered Jamie Komoroski, 25, shortly after a crash that killed Samantha Hutchinson and seriously injured her new husband, Aric Hutchinson.

Witnesses said the force of the impact threw the golf cart more than 100 yards and made it roll several times.

The occupants in the golf cart were taking the newlywed couple back to their rental home when they were hit by a car.

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. (Annette Hutchinson via GoFundMe)

An affidavit states responding officers found a large crash scene with the golf cart on its side against a gray Toyota Camry and multiple victims around the crash site.

Folly Beach Police Chief Andrew Gilreath said Komoroski was driving 65 mph at the time of the crash on a road where the limit is 25 to 30 mph.

The affidavit states Komoroski, the driver of the Camry, was not injured. Officers said they could smell an odor of alcohol coming from her breath.

“I asked Jamie if she had anything to drink, and she stated that she had one beer and a drink with tequila about an hour ago,” the affidavit states. “I then ask on a scale from 1 being completely sober and 10 being the most impaired, she stated she was an eight.”

Folly Beach Police said Komoroski strongly refused to complete a field sobriety test and became uncooperative.

The affidavit states that when the suspect stood up, she was very unsteady on her feet and almost fell down, leading an officer to help her stand.

A warrant for two vials of Komoroski’s blood was drafted, and a judge signed it, according to the affidavit.

She was eventually charged with three counts of felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury and/or death, and reckless homicide.

The groom’s mother started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Samantha’s funeral and her son’s medical costs.

“I was handed Aric’s wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows,” Annette Hutchinson wrote on the page. “Aric has lost the love of his life.”

Hopes were to raise $100,000. By Tuesday afternoon, the total exceeded $450,000 with donations continuing to pour in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV and WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.