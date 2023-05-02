Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

After losing home in storm, Findlay woman builds a new future

By JD Pooley
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - In a few short months, Susan Otto will have a house she can call home.

Last June a storm destroyed Otto’s home where she was living, with her daughter, Emberly, 8, in McComb, Ohio. After bouncing between living in a hotel, staying with friends, and at her mother’s house, Otto was motivated to build a new home.

“It took off my roof of my house and gave about 85 percent of water damage to most of my home,” Otto said.

Otto must put in 400 hours of sweat equity into the build of the eleven-hundred square foot house.

“Habitat does not give homes away. Our families actually partner with us. They have to take out a mortgage with us; it’s a zero percent interest loan; habitat serves as their bank, they make those mortgage payments back to habitat,” said Wendy McCormick, executive director of Habitat for Humanity, Findlay, Hancock County.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity, visit the organization’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowing Green Police are investigating an incident near Clough Street right behind Hampton on...
Suspect identified in Bowling Green restaurant shooting
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Crews were searching the Maumee River in the area around I-75 for a person who fell in the...
Maumee River water rescue shifts to recovery mission
The Toledo Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation.
TFRD responds to Franklin Park Mall fire
Friends and family continue to search for Jess Babiuch, 21, an avid fisherman and father of 2...
Family and friends continue to search for missing boater

Latest News

In a few short months, Susan Otto will have a house she can call home.
After losing home in storm, Findlay woman builds a new future
Uterine cancer is known for being most common among older women, but according to the CDC,...
Rate of uterine cancer on the rise in women of color
Investigators search SE Michigan on May 2, 2023, for any sign in the case of missing woman Dee...
Authorities searching several locations for missing woman Dee Warner
Owens Community College is bridging the gap between the college and community by sparking...
Building Better Schools: Owens Community College bridges gap with podcasting