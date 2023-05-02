After losing home in storm, Findlay woman builds a new future

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - In a few short months, Susan Otto will have a house she can call home.

Last June a storm destroyed Otto’s home where she was living, with her daughter, Emberly, 8, in McComb, Ohio. After bouncing between living in a hotel, staying with friends, and at her mother’s house, Otto was motivated to build a new home.

“It took off my roof of my house and gave about 85 percent of water damage to most of my home,” Otto said.

Otto must put in 400 hours of sweat equity into the build of the eleven-hundred square foot house.

“Habitat does not give homes away. Our families actually partner with us. They have to take out a mortgage with us; it’s a zero percent interest loan; habitat serves as their bank, they make those mortgage payments back to habitat,” said Wendy McCormick, executive director of Habitat for Humanity, Findlay, Hancock County.

