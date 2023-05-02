Bowling Green residents react to restaurant shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green residents are sharing their reaction after a person was hospitalized in a shooting at a local Mexican restaurant, El Zarape, Monday.

According to police, one person suffered non-life threatening injuries. The alleged suspect was later found dead inside a unit at the Ivywood Apartments nearby after a stand-off with police. Neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified.

“Wood County SRT along with the police division notified neighboring apartments in the complex and evacuated them from the area. After doing so an SRT entered as a search warrant, at that time we located the deceased male,” said Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Adam Skaff.

One resident told 13abc off camera that the news of gun violence in town is “shocking.” Another said her husband picked up her son from school out of caution upon hearing the news.

Amanda Leverenz lives down the street from where the action all unfolded. She called the violence “terrifying.”

“Now I can’t go to a restaurant without worrying about that happening. You can’t go to the theater without worrying about something. You send your kids to school everyday wondering if they’re going to be okay,” said Leverenz.

Leverenz is a life-long resident of Bowling Green.

“It makes you wonder like where’s this town going... like man I don’t live in the same place I thought I lived in, it’s not the same place I grew up in,” said Leverenz, “whatever started this whole thing I’m sure it wasn’t worth all this sadness, all this tragedy. Whatever problem you’re having, there’s no way gun violence is going to solve it.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bowling Green Police at 270-393-BGPD.

