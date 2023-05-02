Building Better Schools: Owens Community College bridges gap with podcasting

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) -Owens Community College is bridging the gap between the college and community by sparking conversation.

Owens Community College’s President has launched a podcast to share the benefits of affordable education throughout the region.

“Every person has been able to talk about how Owens Community College is essential to their job, their community, workforce development, something that’s a State initiative. Something, every part has been verifying what we believe to be the case, and that’s Owens’ is essential to Northwest Ohio,” said Dr. Dione Somerville, president of Owens Community College.

The podcast launched last April, and its first season can be found on the school’s website.

" I’ve learned that our original premise for doing this is true because every guest who has been on our podcast talks about some sort of connection that they have to Owens,” said Dr. Somerville.

Owens Community College - which was founded in 1965 - offers more than 70 academic programs and certificates to students who are preparing for a career, retaining a new career, or seeking professional development.

13abc’s Kristian Brown was an honored guest on the podcast, in which she shared how education was her path to a broadcast journalism career.

While the podcast is focused on the regional community, Dr. Somerville said the podcast has a global reach.

“We have been pleasantly surprised by the listenership. The most surprising thing has been the international following, and we still don’t know where exactly that is come from. There’s been a very solid following in Belgium. We have listeners in Australia. We don’t know if they’re native northwest Ohioans who have relocated or are in the military or whatever the case may be. I just laugh that I want the people in Belgium to send chocolate, but that has been the most surprising part,” Dr. Somerville said.

No matter who is listening, the message is clear that success starts here for some many people who choose Owens Community College.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.