Council approves more funding for Toledo water meter replacement project

The City of Toledo is installing new remote digital water meters to more than 130,000 customers.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is pumping more money into the water meter replacement project.

City council members approved up to $5.5 million dollars from the water and sewer replacement funds on Tuesday to go toward the water meter project.

This money is not only for the smart meters, but also extra equipment and repairs -- which the city cites for the added costs. It’s a bonded project, which means the money spent on it will need to be paid back at an original cost of about $75 million. No federal money is coming for this project.

The following report originally aired April 11, 2023.

Toledo's water meter project could cost millions more

