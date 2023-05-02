Investigation continues in disappearance of Dee Warner
TECUMSEH, Mich. (WTVG) - Dozens of law enforcement officials searched along Michigan Highway 50 Tuesday looking for clues regarding the disappearance of a Lenawee County woman more than two years ago.
Michigan State Police were wearing wet suits, searching drain culverts and other locations.
A spokesman for MSP said they were acting on tips they’ve received in the search for Dee Warner, who was 52 when she went missing in April of 2021.
