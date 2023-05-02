Birthday Club
Investigation continues in disappearance of Dee Warner

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TECUMSEH, Mich. (WTVG) - Dozens of law enforcement officials searched along Michigan Highway 50 Tuesday looking for clues regarding the disappearance of a Lenawee County woman more than two years ago.

Michigan State Police were wearing wet suits, searching drain culverts and other locations.

A spokesman for MSP said they were acting on tips they’ve received in the search for Dee Warner, who was 52 when she went missing in April of 2021.

Dee Warner search
Dee Warner search(WTVG)
Dee Warner search(WTVG)

Previous coverage:

Family offers $50,000 reward to find Dee Warner

Michigan State Police officially takes over Dee Warner missing person case

Children of Dee Ann Warner petition to establish death

Husband of Dee Warner appears in probate court

