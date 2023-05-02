Investigation continues in disappearance of Dee Warner

TECUMSEH, Mich. (WTVG) - Dozens of law enforcement officials searched along Michigan Highway 50 Tuesday looking for clues regarding the disappearance of a Lenawee County woman more than two years ago.

Michigan State Police were wearing wet suits, searching drain culverts and other locations.

A spokesman for MSP said they were acting on tips they’ve received in the search for Dee Warner, who was 52 when she went missing in April of 2021.

Dee Warner search (WTVG)

