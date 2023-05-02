Investigators tracking new leads in BG pregnancy center vandalism

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Investigators are looking into new leads in the vandalism of a pregnancy center in Bowling Green that took place last month.

The investigation into the vandalism of Her Choice, also known as the Bowling Green Pregnancy Center, has involved federal investigators working with BG police and the prosecutor’s office.

“The investigators have developed some significant leads which are being pursued and we think will ultimately be fruitful,” said Police Chief Tony Hetrick. “However, there still remains work to be done before any decisions can be made. We are still interested in any information we can obtain from the public.”

Prosecutor Paul Dobson says there has not been a decision made regarding whether or not charges will be filed. There also hasn’t been a decision made regarding whether the case would be handled at the state or federal level in the event that charges are filed.

“We appreciate the cooperative effort of the Bowling Green City Police and the FBI,” said Paul Dobson, “we remain in regular communication with the federal authorities and have collectively agreed that any decisions on what will happen will be made when we have all of the information in.”

The City of Bowling Green says on April 15, the front of the building housing the pregnancy center was defaced with spray painted words. Among the comments spray painted was an allusion to “Jane’s Revenge,” an abortion rights group alleged to have been involved in other similar incidents around the country.

