Investigators want to talk to biological mother of missing Bellevue teen

BELLEVUE, Ohio (WTVG) - A 13-year-old from Bellevue is still missing nearly one month after he was last seen. Now, police are trying to contact the boy’s biological mother.

“I mean, I’d like to talk to his mom. I haven’t yet talked to her, but it’d be nice to talk to her,” said Sergeant Todd Trego with Bellevue Police. He’s investigating the disappearance of Dominic Oakes. “You know, and it’s hard to say if he’s still in town or not.”

Several days before he disappeared, detectives say Oakes stayed the night at a friend’s house without telling his dad and his father’s fiancée. They reported him missing to police, who found Dominic and brought him home the following day.

This time, Dominic has been gone for nearly one month, and signs with his picture on them are all over Bellevue.

“Yeah, I think everybody’s concerned to a certain degree, and I think everybody wants him found and found safely and returned home,” said Sgt. Trego.

According to police, on April 4, 2023, the 8th grader left Bellevue Middle School, then went to the nearby Dollar Tree.

“Dollar Tree did confirm that he had been in there on that day with some other friends and stuff like that. That seems to be kind of a popular hangout after school, too,” explained Sgt. Trego, “and then that was kind of the last time that we know that he was seen.”

Now, Bellevue Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“Call in tips no matter how outlandish or small you think they are cause, you know, a small thing could lead to something bigger,” added Sgt. Trego.

Investigators are also trying to contact Dominic’s biological mother. Officers say she last lived in California, but they have not been able to get ahold of her.

“I don’t know if she has any involvement with it or not, you know, especially since she lives out of state, but, you know if she’s had any contact with him since then, it’d be nice to know,” said Sgt. Trego.

You can contact Bellevue Police at 419-483-4444.

