May 2nd Weather Forecast

Cold & Rain Today, Warming Trend Ahead
Cold & Rain Today, Warming Trend Ahead
Cold & Rain Today, Warming Trend Ahead
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Scattered rain showers will continue today with more wind and cold. Temperatures will be steady in the low to middle 40s. An isolated shower is possible tonight with a low in the upper 30s. A little sunshine is possible in our western counties tomorrow; a few showers are possible east of I-75. Highs will be in the 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 60s. A cool lake-breeze will cut into our warming trend Friday through Sunday. Highs are expected to be in the low to middle 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Next week will be very warm. Highs jump to the middle 70s on Monday and could near 80 on Tuesday with a few isolated showers.

