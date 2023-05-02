Moment of Science: Butterflies

From caterpillar to chrysalis, we’ve been following the story of one of nature’s most fascinating phenomena. Now, the stage is set, the wings are out, and it’s time for the air show!

* The word “butterfly” has a few origin stories -- and yes, they all involve butter. The Old English spelling (“buterfleoge”) may come from yellow brimstone ones being the most commonly seen flying around. Old German (“botterlicker”) comes from the belief that the creatures stole butter and milk at night, and Old Dutch (“boterschijte”) comes from butterfly excrement being yellowish when they first emerge... pick whichever one of these you find funnier.

* Butterflies don’t exactly come out ready to fly, either -- their wings are wet and wrinkled, and can take up to 2 hours of drying. It’s also why you see them resting with open wings, plus the Sun helps heat up their flight muscles. Once they get going, their top speed is about 12 miles an hour, though some moths can double that rate. Of course, they’re more known for color than speed -- but despite popular belief, butterfly wings are clear. There are tiny reflective scales that provide the colors and patterns we can see, and they wear away and fall off over time. Butterflies themselves can detect red, yellow, green, and ultraviolet, with eyes made of 6000 lenses.

* Unlike their caterpillar stage, they operate purely on a liquid diet, thanks to their “proboscis”. That tongue-like curl actually starts in two parts, then fuses to form a central channel for sipping mostly nectar. Males drink from mud puddles to extract minerals that aren’t available in flowers, though they’ve also been known to sip from dung, sweat, and even turtle tears for just the right amount of salt. The proboscis has no taste buds -- instead, butterflies, just like regular flies, taste with their feet, stepping on food to sense those sugars.

* We don’t often think of butterflies as pollinators, as they’re not as efficient as bees at getting pollen stuck to their legs and hopping from flower to flower... but unlike bees, butterflies are partial to visiting cotton plants -- very good news for those crop yields.

* Finally, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the great monarch migration, where half a million Eastern monarchs fly up to 3000 miles across North America to winter in Mexico every year. As their habitat dwindles, so do their numbers -- but by planting milkweed, the only host plant for this species, you can help serve as an important stop on their way south -- and spruce up the garden for others while you’re at it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.