Neighbors concerned about potential airborne asbestos following factory demolition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some people living near the old Baron Steel Factory on Baron Steel Avenue have raised concerns about potential airborne asbestos as the building is demolished.

Cynthia Reynolds has lived near the property for over 20 years and was happy to see the abandoned building go, but watching the dust churn up as the wrecking ball hits have raised some concerns. “We are so thankful they’re tearing it down, but what about the asbestos? I’m pretty sure that with this factory being 80 years old I’m going to say it has asbestos, so what about when it hits the air,” says Reynolds.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, asbestos can cause disease and increase the chances of certain cancers. “If it has asbestos, I know that asbestos can cause cancer and stuff like that. So what about down the line? We may not be able to see it in our system now, but maybe 10 or 20 years from now. If we start to break down and we think back ‘well maybe this factory really did have asbestos in it,” says Reynolds. “It’s airborne. Are we really breathing it? Or is it really there? Who can give us an answer?”

The Lucas County Landbank is the entity responsible for the building’s demolition. Landbank President and CEO, David Mann, tells 13abc every demolition project first undergoes an asbestos inspection. If asbestos is found it is removed before the wrecking ball comes in.

At the old factory, Mann says the Landbank paid for over $178k for asbestos removal by Midwest Environmental Services.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.