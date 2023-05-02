OhioMeansJobs hosts hospitality career fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -OhioMeansJobs is partnering with the Ohio Restaurant Association to host a hospitality career fair Wednesday.

The fair will occur from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave.

The fair will provide job applicants seeking a career in the hospitality industry with certified training from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

The customer service training class will be followed by a career expo from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with over 20 employers representing hotels, restaurants, and similar companies.

To register, visit the Ohio Restaurant Association’s website.

