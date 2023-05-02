Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

School district bans all backpacks, including clear ones, for rest of 2023

The backpack ban includes every grade level in every school.
The backpack ban includes every grade level in every school.(Syda Productions via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (CNN) – Starting Monday, public school students in Flint, Michigan can no longer bring backpacks to class, including those made of clear plastic material.

The Flint Community Schools Board of Education voted to ban backpacks for the rest of the school year.

The move is designed to keep weapons from being brought on to school campuses.

The backpack ban includes every grade level in every school.

Small purses and lunch bags are allowed but will be subject to searches.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowing Green Police are investigating an incident near Clough Street right behind Hampton on...
Suspect identified in Bowling Green restaurant shooting
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Crews were searching the Maumee River in the area around I-75 for a person who fell in the...
Maumee River water rescue shifts to recovery mission
The Toledo Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation.
TFRD responds to Franklin Park Mall fire
Friends and family continue to search for Jess Babiuch, 21, an avid fisherman and father of 2...
Family and friends continue to search for missing boater

Latest News

Postal problems for rural communities
Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in a transient camp near UC Davis on Monday
2 fatal stabbings, 1 attempt rattle California college town
First responders work the scene of a crash involving at least 20 vehicles that shut down a...
On Illinois highway, blinding dust, then ‘crash after crash’
Rate of uterine cancer on the rise in women of color
Rate of uterine cancer on the rise in women of color
Florida deputy helps deliver baby on the side of a highway.
WATCH: Deputy helps woman deliver baby along side of highway