Suspect enters Alford plea in murder of East Toledo man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A man pleaded guilty Monday to charges of shooting and killing a man in East Toledo.

According to court documents, Justin Allison withdrew his previous plea of not guilty and entered an Alford plea for murder.

Allison will be sentenced on May 17.

According to court documents, Allison stepped out of the passenger side of a car on the 600 block of Platt Street and fired several rounds from a handgun, and struck Charles Marshall,38, at least once in the groin area on Sept. 10, 2022.

TPD reported that upon arrival, officers found Marshall suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was treated on the scene and transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

