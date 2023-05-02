Birthday Club
Tecumseh woman found dead in wooded area

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TECUMSEH, Mich. (WTVG) - A woman was found dead in a wooded area, Tecumseh Police announced Tuesday.

According to Tecumseh police, the body was discovered by a person who was conducting property maintenance.

The body was found in a wooded area in the 400 block of S. Maumee St. around 8:47 a.m.

Upon initial investigation, police believe the woman has been in the location for a “period of weeks.” Her identity has not been revealed to the public at this time. However, officers believe the woman was around 40 to 50 years old.

Despite Tuesday’s search for Dee Warner, Tecumseh Police want the public to know that the deceased woman is unrelated to this case.

